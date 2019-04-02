Home

Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home - Beaverton Chapel
430 SOUTH ROSS ST.
Beaverton, MI 48612
(989) 435-9841
John "Jack" Haigh

John "Jack" Haigh Obituary
John "Jack" Haigh, 90, of Hope, Michigan, passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at the Woodland Hospice House in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. He was born on May 21, 1928 at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, Michigan, the son of Harry and Erna (Martin) Haigh. On Aug. 26, 1950, he was united in marriage to Ellen A. Rambo in Saginaw, Michigan, where they lived before moving to Hope. She preceded him in death in 2008.
Jack was employed with Dow Chemical his whole life until his retirement in 1982. He was a simple man that enjoyed nature. You could always find Jack out fishing or in the garden. After retirement one of his many hobbies included woodworking, and he excelled in his craft, and took great pride in his work.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Dawn Seeburger; two grandsons, Chris (Monica) Seeburger and Michael Seeburger; four great-grandchildren, Natalie, Hannah, Logan and Wyatt. He is preceded in death by his wife Ellen; parents; and brother, Daniel H. Haigh.
Graveside Services will be conducted on Thursday, April 4, 2019, 1:30 p.m. at Midland Memorial Gardens, 565 N. Meridian Road, Midland, Michigan, 48640. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Beaverton, Michigan. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Apr. 3, 2019
