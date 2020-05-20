John William McLaughlin, age 39, passed away peacefully on May 12, 2020, with his wife by his side. He was born on May 28, 1980 to Laurel Kelly and William McLaughlin. After school John enlisted in the military. He was a third generation United States Marine actively serving from 2002 to 2007.

After the military, John married Kimberly Bertelsmeyer in August of 2008. They welcomed a daughter, Liberty, in October of 2016. John was a devoted husband, father, son and friend.

He was preceded in death by an uncle, Gerald Lee; a grandfather, Bernard Lee; and grandparents, John and Eileen McLaughlin.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorials to an education fund, which will be established for John and Kim's daughter Liberty.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store