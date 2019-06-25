John Williams, 77, died on Monday, June 24, 2019, at his home in Beaverton, Michigan, following a long battle with Alzheimer's. John was born on Jan. 8, 1942, in Highland Park, Michigan. He graduated from Everett High School in Lansing, Michigan and later moved to Mt. Pleasant, Michigan in 1963 when he was united in marriage to his wife JoAnn Maxwell. At that time he began working at McKay Press in Midland where he worked for 36 years. He and JoAnn moved to Beaverton in 1965. He was a member of the Beaverton United Methodist Church.

John never met a hobby he didn't like. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, motorcycling, boating, bowling, traveling and cruising in his '63. He was a ham radio operator, coached baseball teams for BYRP and was an active member of the Sports Boosters. John made many dear friends as he enjoyed these hobbies. But he always had time for the most important thing in his life – his family.

John enjoyed a good joke and loved to make people laugh. He always had a quick witted comment and would tease family, friends and even strangers. Until the end he had a special mischievous twinkle in his eye like he was ready to deliver his final practical joke.

John is survived by his wife, JoAnn; his sons, Jason (Sally), Jim (Barb); his grandchildren, Stephanie (Joe) Hudgins, Jordan, Connor, and Brendan. He was predeceased by his parents.

The family would like to thank all the wonderful people who provided loving care to John during his time of need.

Funeral services will be conducted by Pastor Lynn Chappell on Friday, June 28, 2019, 11 a.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Beaverton, Michigan. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Beaverton, Michigan. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Beaverton United Methodist Church, , or donor's favorite charity. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com. Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary