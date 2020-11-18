Johnie "John" Joseph Binkley of Gladwin, MI passed away on November 8, 2020 at the age of 83. He was born on August 7, 1937 to the late Walter Binkley and Madeline Turner.
He spent his childhood in Hazel Park, MI and his early adult life in Madison Heights, MI where he worked for many years as a custodian for Madison Public Schools. His retirement years were spent in Gladwin, MI. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed watching most sporting events on television, especially college sports. Go Blue!
He is survived by his children, Jerry Binkley, Darlene (Hank) Jankowski, Tammy (Monte) Mansfield, Diana (Everett) Shilling, Cynthia Tasker, Lori (Mike) Wiener, Dawn Roberts, and Renee Roberts-Dore; his grandchildren, Erica Jankowski, Ryan Jankowski, Tyler Jankowski, Nichole (Colin) Profant, Michael Shilling, Monique (Carl) Shilling-Parks, Whitney Shilling, Mike (Crystal) Wiener, Matthew (Bethany) Wiener, Keith Livermore, Justin Wiener, Nathan Wiener, Patrick Roberts, Eric Roberts, Andrew Dore, Amanda (Chris) Haymes, Alicia Roberts, and Christopher Roberts; his siblings, Loretta Peters and Richard (Charlotte) Binkley; his 14 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and many good friends. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Lois; and his three siblings, Peg, Ruth, and Bill.
A memorial service for family only was held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at White Chapel Cemetery with Pastor Mark Kerr officiating. Interment ceremony will immediately follow the service. To sign online guestbook, visit www.cremationsocietymidmi.com.
Arrangements made with Cremation Society of Mid Michigan, 989-892-1772.