Jonathon "Doc" Valentine, 64, of Gladwin, Michigan, passed away at his home on Monday, April 15, 2019. He was born on May 24, 1954, the son of Edwin and Joan (Klenow) Valentine in East Tawas, Michigan. He was employed as a boilermaker for Local 169, working for nearly 40 years until his retirement. On May 1, 2009, he was united in marriage to his true love, Peggy Hutson, in Gladwin. Doc was in his element when he was outdoors, some of his favorite hobbies including fishing and hunting. Many of his fondest memories were camping trips with family and friends. Doc was a classic car enthusiast, who loved his 66 Ford Galaxie Convertible. His passion of vehicles and nature could only be outdone by his love for his family.

He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Peggy Valentine; sons, Larry Valentine, Scott Valentine, Matt (Kelsi) Valentine and Anthony Valentine; three step-daughters, Kayci Cummings, Kayti (Steve) Strunk and Krysta (James) Prather. His children blessed him with 14 wonderful grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Theresa (Craig) Olson; brother, Paul (Sandy) Valentine; and his two precious dogs, Daisy and Jozzie. He is preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, April 18, 2019, 1 p.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2019, from 11 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made according to the wishes of the family. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.