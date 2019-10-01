Home

Josephine H. "Jo" Wyatt

Josephine H. "Jo" Wyatt Obituary
Josephine H. Wyatt  (Jo) 79, of Clare, Michigan passed on September 15, 2019. She was born on October 12, 1939 in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Josephine has lived in Clare the last eight years previously residing in Beaverton.  She married Donald G. Wyatt on November 25, 1967 in Detroit, Michigan. He preceded her in death in 2002. She was preceded in death by two daughters, Debbie and Delores. Josephine is survived by her daughters, Mary (Lee) Salisbury of Beaverton, Angela Wyatt (Eric Ostic) of Beaverton, and Cynthia (Jeff) Hanks of Clare. Her children blessed her with eight grandchildren, Bryan Salisbury, Jessica (William Maczynski) Salisbury, Donald Lane, Bret Donaldson, Stacey Mahler, Samantha and Felix Donaldson, and Tasha Donnell. Her wishes were to be cremated and all arrangements are being done by Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home in Beaverton. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 10 a.m. at Church of Daniel"s Band (Wesley Band).
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Oct. 2, 2019
