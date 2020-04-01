|
Joshua John Crosby, 29, passed away unexpectedly on March 24, 2020, at his home. Joshua was born on September 17, 1990, in Clare, the son of John Crosby and Shanna Reige.
Joshua was raised in Gladwin and graduated from Gladwin High School with the class of 2009. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing and hunting. He loved to ride anything with a motor. Josh loved his family and he was a devoted father.
Left to cherish his memory are his two beautiful daughters, Fiona Dixie Sue (4) and Briella Ann Marie (2). His girls were his world, and the mother to his daughters, Brianna Foutch.
Joshua is also survived by his father, John Crosby; mother, Shana Reige of Massachusetts; brother, Jeremy Crosby of Bridgeport; sister, Samantha Basner of Gladwin; grandparents, John and Dixie Crosby of Gladwin, Theresa Byors of Massachusetts, and Michael Reige; along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Arrangements are private and in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. Those who wish to send donations can do so by sending them to Dixie Crosby: 3885 Dutcher Rd., Gladwin, Michigan, 48624. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Apr. 2, 2020