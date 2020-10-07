1/1
Joy Bissonette
Joy Bissonette, 76, of Gladwin, passed away at her home on Sunday, October 4, 2020. She was born on December 1, 1943, the daughter of Arthur and Elsie (Frank) Norton in Omer. She was united in marriage to her true love Robert Bissonette on May 9, 1964, in Au Gres. She was a homemaker and was a truly devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 56 years, Robert Bissonette of Gladwin; four sons, Robert Jr. (Dixie) Bissonette of Gladwin, Bradley (Diana) Bissonette of Gladwin, Kelly Bissonette (Cheryl Schaefer) of Gladwin, and Ryan Bissonette. Her children blessed her with three grandchildren, Tessa, Tanner, and Savanna. She is also survived by her brothers, Paul (Debra) Norton and Mike Norton.
She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Betty Acord; and brother, Kenny Norton.
Honoring her wishes, cremation will take place and no services are planned at this time. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.

Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion from Oct. 7 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
