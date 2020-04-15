|
|
Joyce A. Eagleson, 88, of Gladwin, passed away on Saturday, April 11. 2020, at the Gladwin Pines Nursing Home. She was born on April 3, 1932, the daughter of Leo and Pearl (Bowers) Myers in Gladwin. On January 6, 1951, she was united in marriage to her husband Bernard "Bunk" Eagleson in Gladwin. She was employed for Gladwin Community Schools as a bus driver until her retirement in 1998. She was a lifetime resident of Gladwin County and was a member of the Gladwin Eagles 3232.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 69 years, Bernard Eagelson of Gladwin; children, Kenneth Eagleson of Gladwin, Gerold (Cheryl) Eagleson of Gladwin, Larry (Marie) Eagleson of Gladwin, and Sheila (Dan) Stepaniak of Gladwin; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; siblings, Donald Myers of Lapeer, Maxine Wice of Gladwin, and Marvin (Phyllis) Myers of Swartz Creek; along with several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Robert, Gene, and Christine.
Private services will take place. She will be laid to rest at Highland Cemetery, Gladwin. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Apr. 15, 2020