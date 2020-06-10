Or Copy this URL to Share

Joyce E. Barrette, resident of Cadillac and former resident of Gladwin, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020 at Pleasant Lake Lodge in Cadillac. She was 87.

Per her wishes, cremation has taken place and the family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.

