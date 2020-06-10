Joyce E. Barrette
Joyce E. Barrette, resident of Cadillac and former resident of Gladwin, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020 at Pleasant Lake Lodge in Cadillac. She was 87.
Per her wishes, cremation has taken place and the family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.

Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion from Jun. 10 to Jun. 17, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home
620 N Mitchell St
Cadillac, MI 49601
(231) 775-3433
