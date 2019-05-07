Judith E. Flanagan, 69, of Harrison, Michigan, passed away surrounded by her loved ones on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. She was born on July 15, 1949, the daughter of William and Zena (Maliphandt) Gates in Garden City, MI. On June 21, 1966, she was united in marriage to her true love Michael Flanagan in Wayne, Michigan. He preceded her in death in 2008.

Judith's favorite hobby was shopping. Her favorite spot was the nearest Wal-Mart, bringing along with her anyone who would go. She was always caring for others. When you were down you could always go to Judith and her wonderful sense of humor who could always put a smile on your face. She would find ways to brighten up a room even in the darkest of days. Judith was truly devoted to all of her family and friends.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Lisa Black of Gladwin, Michelle Brilla of Ann Arbor, Kelly (Scott) Lucas-Cramer of Harrison; 10 grandchildren; sister, Diane Niemiec; several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband; parents; brother, Richard Gates; sisters, Patricia Howell and Pamela Adams.

Honoring her wishes cremation will take place and no services are planned at this time. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan.