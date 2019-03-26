|
|
Judy A. Cole, 69, of Beaverton, MI passed away at the Gladwin Pines Nursing Home on Monday, March 18, 2019. She was born in Beaverton on April 12, 1949 the daughter of Lester and Violet (Wirt) Bishop. On Feb. 28, 1970 she married David Cole in Midland, MI. She was a homemaker living in Gladwin County for the last 29 years, previously residing in Flint, MI.
She is survived by her daughter, Peggy Cole; sons, David (Brenda) Cole Jr. and Brian Cole all of Beaverton; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brother, Bill (Darleen) Bishop; sisters, Vickie Bishop of Beaverton, Tamie (Steve) Robinson of Gladwin; sister-in-law, Lonnie Bishop of Beaverton and several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband; grandchild, Carole Ann; great-grandchild, Jelly Bean; parents; brother, Roger Bishop; sister, Linda Creguer.
Funeral services were conducted on Thursday, March 21, 2019, noon, with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Beaverton, MI. She was laid to rest at Beaverton City Cemetery following the service. www.hallkokotovichfuneral home.com.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Mar. 27, 2019