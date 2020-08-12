Judy Ann Davis, 68, of Beaverton, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at MidMichigan Medical Center, Midland. She was born on August 18, 1951, the daughter of Henry and Clara (Welsh) Ziemer in Gladwin. On October 16, 1971, she was united in marriage to Stanley Davis in Gladwin. She was employed as a custodian and security officer for Soaring Eagle in Mt. Pleasant. She loved to socialize, it did not matter the time or place. She loved eating out at her favorite restaurant and helping others. Judy was a huge fan of her favorite teams, the Detroit Lions and Detroit Tigers.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 48 years, Stanley Davis of Beaverton; sons, Matt (Jennifer) Davis of St. Louis and Mark (Sarah) Davis of Beaverton. Her children blessed her with 11 grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Tom Ziemer of Midland.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services for Mrs. Judy Davis was conducted by Pastor Martin Hodge on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. Visitation was held on Monday, August 10, 2020, from 4-8 p.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. She will be laid to rest at Dale Cemetery, Beaverton, Michigan. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.