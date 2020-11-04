Judy Nixon, 71, of Gladwin, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020, at Mid-Michigan Medical Center, Midland. She was born on May 19, 1949, the daughter of Homer and Evelyn (Denham) Johnson in Pontiac. She was united in marriage to her true love, Larry Nixon. Judy was employed as a window clerk for many years for the United States Post Service in Pontiac until her retirement. After retirement, Judy and Larry moved to Gladwin. She was a member of the Assembly of God Church in Gladwin.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Larry Nixon of Gladwin; son, Darryl (Destiny) Nixon of Lapeer; granddaughter, Gabby; brothers, Marvin (Beth) Johnson of Tennessee and Ted Johnson of White Lake. She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Bob and Jerry; sister, Betty Hunt.
Memorial services were conducted by Pastor Brad Withrow on Friday, October 23, 2020, 1 p.m. at the Assembly of God Church, Gladwin. The family received friends from noon until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made according to the Gladwin County Animal Shelter. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.