June A. Thomas
June A. Thomas, 81, of Beaverton, passed away surrounded by her loved ones on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at her home. She was born on December 29, 1938, the daughter of Lawrence and Gertrude Weeden in Saginaw. She was united in marriage to her true love Donald Thomas on December 29, 1956, in Ohio. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She worked as a nurse's aid for several years. Her hobbies included crocheting and raising her foster kids.
Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 63 years, Donald Thomas of Beaverton; children, Lynn, Debbie (Andy), Larry (Denise), Jean (Dave), Bobby (Kayla), Tanisha (Carl); and many foster children. Her children blessed her with 18 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Jacqueline Husted.
She is preceded in death by her son, Donald Duane; and daughter, Lucille.
Honoring her wishes, cremation will take place. A family gathering will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Beaverton, Michigan. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.

Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion from Aug. 26 to Sep. 2, 2020.
