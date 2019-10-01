|
Mrs. Russell, age 90, passed away Sept. 27, 2019, in Cleveland, Texas, following a brief illness. She was born on March 19, 1929, in River Rouge, Michigan, to the late Elroy Vasher and Hazel Bathgate Vasher. She married Glenn Norbert Russell on Dec. 1, 1944, in Gladwin, Michigan. He preceeded her in death on Aug. 20, 2000.
She was a loving wife and mother. She belonged to the Altar Society of St. Mary's Nine Mile and to the Kenefick Activity Club for over 20 years. She loved to quilt, bake, and decorate wedding cakes.
She is preceeded in death by her daughter, Patricia Barber, wife of Bernard Barber of Midland. Surviving are her daughter, Mary (Laurence) Flies of Huffman,TX; grandchildren, Darren (Janet) Flies, Angela Flies, Matthew (Jean) Barber, Lisa (Bobby) Estores; great-grandchildren, Cody (Karina) Flies, Christina Cottrell, Michelle Flies, Elizabeth Barber, Marissa Barber, Cameron Bailey, Kassidy Bailey; and great-great-grandchild, Luna Flies. She has one brother Dennis (Donna) Vasher and is preceeded in death by her sisters, Marion Pettit, Jenny Fredreicks, Connie Kocisky, and Pearl Troxell. She also has many loving nieces and nephews.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated Oct. 4, 2019, at 11 a.m. from Holy Trinity Parish-St. Mary's Church with Rev. Fr. Kevin Maksym presiding and burial in St. Mary's Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Family will be present at the Lee-Ramsay Funeral Home-Pinconning Chapel on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. On Friday, June will lie in state at church from 10 a.m. until time of services.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Oct. 2, 2019