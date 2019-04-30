June M. Stack, 88, of Flint, Michigan, formerly of Beaverton, Michigan, passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc. She was born on May 19, 1930, the daughter of George and Anna (Balhe) Lennox in Saginaw, Michigan. On June 10, 1988, she was united in marriage to her true love, Frederick Stack in Flint. She was a homemaker who thoroughly enjoyed playing Bingo and Euchre. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

Left to cherish her memory are six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, great-great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-great-nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Edward; six sisters; two brothers; and one grandchild.

Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, 11 a.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Beaverton, Michigan. Visitation was held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Beaverton, Michigan. She will be laid to rest at Billings Township Cemetery. Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on May 1, 2019