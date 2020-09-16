1/1
JVene "Jake" Gingrich II
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JVene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JVene "Jake" Gingrich II, 82, of Gladwin, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at his home. He was born on September 24, 1937, the son of JVene and Minna Gingrich in St. Clair Shores. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army. In October of 1958, he was united in marriage to his true love, Charlene Cipponeri. They cherished 61 wonderful years of marriage. He obtained his Bachelor's from Michigan State, where he became an avid Spartans fan, and his Master's from Eastern Michigan. Jake was a math professor for Macomb Community College. He was employed for 33 years until his retirement.
After retirement, Jake and Charlene, moved north from their previous home in Shelby Twp. and made their home in Sugar Springs. Through the years he has served on several committee's from the Utica School Board, Macomb County Employee Government Credit Union where he also served as president, and Sugar Springs Board for several years. He was a devout Christian and was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Gladwin.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 61 years, Charlene Gingrich; daughter, Brenda Gingrich; son, JVene "Jay" III (Mei) Gingrich; and granddaughter, Puxin. He is also survived by a brother, John (Maureen) Gingrich.
Funeral services honoring Jake were conducted by Pastor James Krach on Saturday, September 12, 2020, 2 p.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 331 Clendening Rd., Gladwin, 48624. It will be broadcast live on their Facebook page at oursaviorgladwin. The family will receive friends from noon until the time of service at the church. He was laid to rest on Monday, September 14, 2020, noon at White Chapel Cemetery, Troy. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion from Sep. 16 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home - Gladwin
440 EAST CEDAR AVE
Gladwin, MI 48624
(989) 426-7651
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home - Gladwin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved