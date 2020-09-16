JVene "Jake" Gingrich II, 82, of Gladwin, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at his home. He was born on September 24, 1937, the son of JVene and Minna Gingrich in St. Clair Shores. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army. In October of 1958, he was united in marriage to his true love, Charlene Cipponeri. They cherished 61 wonderful years of marriage. He obtained his Bachelor's from Michigan State, where he became an avid Spartans fan, and his Master's from Eastern Michigan. Jake was a math professor for Macomb Community College. He was employed for 33 years until his retirement.
After retirement, Jake and Charlene, moved north from their previous home in Shelby Twp. and made their home in Sugar Springs. Through the years he has served on several committee's from the Utica School Board, Macomb County Employee Government Credit Union where he also served as president, and Sugar Springs Board for several years. He was a devout Christian and was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Gladwin.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 61 years, Charlene Gingrich; daughter, Brenda Gingrich; son, JVene "Jay" III (Mei) Gingrich; and granddaughter, Puxin. He is also survived by a brother, John (Maureen) Gingrich.
Funeral services honoring Jake were conducted by Pastor James Krach on Saturday, September 12, 2020, 2 p.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 331 Clendening Rd., Gladwin, 48624. It will be broadcast live on their Facebook page at oursaviorgladwin. The family will receive friends from noon until the time of service at the church. He was laid to rest on Monday, September 14, 2020, noon at White Chapel Cemetery, Troy. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.