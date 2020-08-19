1/1
Karen Lynn Breault
Karen Lynn (Hall) Breault, 71, of Gladwin, passed away surrounded by her loved ones on Sunday, August 9, 2020. She was born on December 6, 1948, the daughter of Jeanne (VanBocxlaer) and Joseph Durham in Saginaw. On February 11, 1967, she was united in marriage to her husband Derry Dean Breault in Gladwin. He preceded her in death in 2010. Karen was a devoted farm wife and was retired from the Gladwin County Abstract in 2009. She was also a volunteer for the Hospital Auxiliary and also the Gladwin County Chamber of Commerce. She was an avid gardener, she loved flowers, and also enjoyed knitting and reading. She loved spending time crafting and baking with her granddaughters, and especially enjoyed watching their sporting events. Karen was also a driving force behind the Breault Family Reunion that was enjoyed by many generations.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Sherri Breault; son and daughter-in-law, Jeff (Erika) Breault; and her beloved granddaughters, Katie Grace and Erin Lynn all of Gladwin. She is also survived by her sister, Sandy (Dick) Deuster of Hubertus, Wisconsin; brothers, Kevin (Teri) Hawley of Coleman and Alan Hawley of Gladwin; aunt, Loretta VanBocxlaer of Shields; sister-in-law, Carol Hall of Cadillac; and many adored nieces and nephews; aunt, Vivian Breault and her treasured Breault cousins.
Karen was preceded in death by her husband, Derry; son, Rodney Lee; parents; brother, Douglas Hall; father and mother-in-law, William and Maxine Breault.
Private funeral services honoring Karen will be held at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. She will be laid to rest at McClure Cemetery, Gladwin, Michigan. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Gladwin Athletic Association or Gladwin Area Friends of the Theatre. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.

Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion from Aug. 19 to Aug. 26, 2020.
