Karen Todd, 63, of Beaverton, Michigan, passed away on Monday, Aug. 13, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on Oct. 29, 1955, the daughter of Bob and Elsie McKee in River Rouge. On March 9, 1979, she was united in marriage to her true love James Todd in Warren. She has lived in Gladwin County since 2005, previously residing in Bloomfield Hills.
Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 40 years, James Todd of Beaverton; daughter, Chrissy Todd of Roscommon; grandchildren, Izabell and Alex; sisters, Pam (Randy) Phillips of Reed City and Melody Julio of Belleville; twin brother, Keith McKee of Reed City; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Amy Scrock.
Honoring her wishes cremation will take place and a celebration of life will take place in memory of Karen Todd and her daughter Amy Scrock on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, from 1-4 p.m. at the Albright Shores Eagles Aerie 3655. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. www.hallkokotovichfuneral home.com.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Aug. 21, 2019