Katherine A. Hagstrom, 84, of Sarasota, Florida, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019. She was born on July 11, 1934, the daughter of Arthur and Christine (Welker) Jenkins in St. Louis, Missouri. On Sept. 2, 1956, she was united in marriage to Paul Edward Hagstrom in Dayton, Ohio. He preceded her in death in 2006. She had lived in Florida since 2010, previously residing in Texas.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Christine (Joe) Greene of Bradenton, FL, Jennifer Hagstrom of San Diego, CA. Her children blessed her with four wonderful grandchildren, Dr. J.P. Greene, Katherine Greene, Matthew Wirick and Marissa Wirick. She is preceded in death by her husband and parents.

Funeral services were conducted by Pastor Brad Withrow on Monday, March 18, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Beaverton, Michigan. The family received friends from 10 a.m. until the time of service. She was be laid to rest at Beaverton City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made according to the .