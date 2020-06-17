Keith Lee Cousineau
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Keith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Keith Lee Cousineau, 72, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020 at his residence with his loving family by his side. He was born July 25, 1947 in Bentley, Michigan to the late Walter and Lovina (Agnor) Cousineau. Keith was a lifelong resident of Bentley. He retired from GM Power Train after 30 years and served as Grim Township Supervisor. Keith married Marlene VanPoppelen on Sept. 21, 1984. Keith enjoyed farm auctions, tractors, and gas engines. He would travel to different cities and old engine shows to demonstrate starting the old engines. His daughter Kelcy, who enjoyed the old engines as well, would accompany him to the shows. It was a sport they both thoroughly enjoyed.
Keith is survived by his wife, Marlene; and their children, Keith, Jr., Julie, Kevin (Charnnon), Brandon (Sarah), Erik (Nina) and Kelcy; grandchildren, Travis, Trenton, Zachery, Sully, Jesse, Carys, Lauren, Grady and one little one will be born in September, Aubre Rose; great-grandchildren, Connor, Elliot and Kaesin, one sister, Betty Jo Lyons and two sisters-in-law, Chris Cousineau and Mary C. Cousineau, as well as several nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by his parents, Walter and Lovina Cousineau; brothers, Mike, Don, Terry and Randy; sisters, Shirley and Joyce. Keith was also pre-deceased by two grandchildren, Joey Cousineau and Kendra Cousineau.
Funeral services for Keith L. Cousineau will be held Friday, June 19, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Lee Ramsay Funeral Home-Standish Chapel, Standish, Michigan with Pastor Brian Pake officiating. Interment will follow in Gibson Township Cemetery, Bentley, Michigan. The family will greet family and friends Friday, June 19, 2020 at the Lee Ramsay Funeral Home-Standish Chapel from 10 a.m. until time of service at 2 p.m.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion from Jun. 17 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lee-Ramsay Funeral Home - Standish Chapel
127 North Forest Street
Standish, MI 48658
(989) 846-4161
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved