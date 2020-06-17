Keith Lee Cousineau, 72, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020 at his residence with his loving family by his side. He was born July 25, 1947 in Bentley, Michigan to the late Walter and Lovina (Agnor) Cousineau. Keith was a lifelong resident of Bentley. He retired from GM Power Train after 30 years and served as Grim Township Supervisor. Keith married Marlene VanPoppelen on Sept. 21, 1984. Keith enjoyed farm auctions, tractors, and gas engines. He would travel to different cities and old engine shows to demonstrate starting the old engines. His daughter Kelcy, who enjoyed the old engines as well, would accompany him to the shows. It was a sport they both thoroughly enjoyed.

Keith is survived by his wife, Marlene; and their children, Keith, Jr., Julie, Kevin (Charnnon), Brandon (Sarah), Erik (Nina) and Kelcy; grandchildren, Travis, Trenton, Zachery, Sully, Jesse, Carys, Lauren, Grady and one little one will be born in September, Aubre Rose; great-grandchildren, Connor, Elliot and Kaesin, one sister, Betty Jo Lyons and two sisters-in-law, Chris Cousineau and Mary C. Cousineau, as well as several nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by his parents, Walter and Lovina Cousineau; brothers, Mike, Don, Terry and Randy; sisters, Shirley and Joyce. Keith was also pre-deceased by two grandchildren, Joey Cousineau and Kendra Cousineau.

Funeral services for Keith L. Cousineau will be held Friday, June 19, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Lee Ramsay Funeral Home-Standish Chapel, Standish, Michigan with Pastor Brian Pake officiating. Interment will follow in Gibson Township Cemetery, Bentley, Michigan. The family will greet family and friends Friday, June 19, 2020 at the Lee Ramsay Funeral Home-Standish Chapel from 10 a.m. until time of service at 2 p.m.

