Keith Valko
Keith Valko, 60, of Gladwin, went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. He was born on September 25, 1959, the son of George and Joan (Townsend) Valko in Charleroi, Pennsylvania. On June 19, 1993 he was united in marriage to Deborah Swetnich (Armstrong) in St. Clair Shores. He was employed as an assembler for Lear Corp. in Roscommon until his retirement. Keith was a devout christian, living by His way, and was a member of Grace Fellowship Church in Gladwin. Keith loved the Lord, and especially loved his family.
Left to cherish Keith's memory are his beloved wife, Deborah Valko of Gladwin; daughter, Chasity Valko (Joe Panteleo) of Harrison Twp.; son, Robert Valko of St. Clair Shores; daughter, Emily (Brian) Domako of Gladwin; grandchildren, Gabriel, Michael, Jakob, and Jon. He is also survived by his mother, Joan Valko; siblings, Donna (Andrew) Haverland of Florida, Steve Valko of Roseville, Patricia (Tony) Monville of Ubly, and Beverly (Lawrence) Tromley of Roseville.
He is preceded in death by his father, George Valko.
Memorial services honoring Mr. Valko were conducted by Pastor Rick Tartar on Saturday, September 19, 2020, 1 p.m. at Grace Fellowship Church, Gladwin. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan.

Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion from Sep. 23 to Sep. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home - Gladwin
440 EAST CEDAR AVE
Gladwin, MI 48624
(989) 426-7651
