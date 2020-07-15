Kenneth Crosby, 80, of Gladwin Michigan, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020, in Gladwin. He was born the son of Ronald and Alice (Raleigh) Crosby on April 16, 1940 in Wyandotte, Michigan. After serving his country in the United States Army, he worked for Ace Paper product's as an assembler. He married Barbara in July of 1998 in Gladwin. She preceded him in death this year.
Kenneth is survived by his siblings, Ronald Crosby of Florida, Walter (Sharon) Crosby of Milford, Sandra Overmyer of Wyandotte, Elaine Frank of Southgate, and Deborah (Wally) Jevahirian of Woodhaven, along with several nieces and nephews. Besides his wife he is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, James, Dale and Albert.
Honoring his wishes cremation has taken place. Arrangements handled by Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home Gladwin, Michigan. http://www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.