Kenneth James Lentner, 63, of Houghton Lake passed away on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at home.
Kenneth was born on Aug. 3, 1956 in Saginaw, Michigan to Melvin and Mary (Laubhan) Lentner. Kenneth grew up and attended school in the Saginaw area where he received a Bachelor of Science degree. On July 7, 1988 in Las Vegas, Nevada, Kenneth was married to Margaret Marie Cuddie. Kenneth was a Financial Analyst for the U.S. Postal Service until retiring and moving to Houghton Lake from Denver, Colorado 10 years ago. The couple lived in many cities around the United States as Kenneth's job with the postal service moved him. He enjoyed hunting and fishing in his younger years.
Surviving Mr. Lentner are his loving wife of 31 years, Margaret Marie Lentner of Houghton Lake; daughter, Jennifer Lentner of Detroit; brother, Charles (Laura) Lentner of Tucsan, AZ; and two nephews. Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services for Kenneth James Lentner were conducted on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 from Christler Funeral Home, Houghton Lake Chapel with Rev. George Spencer officiating. Visitation was held on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Christler Funeral Home, Houghton Lake Chapel and on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. Christler Funeral Home, Houghton Lake Chapel is serving the family. Condolences can be sent to the family online at www.christler-holdship.com.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Nov. 27, 2019