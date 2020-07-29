1/1
Kenneth P. Augustine
1947 - 2020
Kenneth P. Augustine, 73, passed peacefully in his sleep surrounded by family and friends on July 9, 2020. Ken was born on April 16, 1947. Ken enjoyed fishing, hunting, split stone masonry, and morel mushroom hunting. Ken was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra; his parents, Clarence and Margaret (Wavra) Augustine; two brothers, William and Lester; two sisters, Barbara and Dorothy; and his son, John Henry.
He is survived by his sons, Ken Augustine Jr (Deb), Robert Augustine (Tressa); his daughters, Amanda Augustine (Monty) and Christina Boychuck (Nathan); his grandchildren, Kayte, Emilie, Devon, Kayla, Cadence, Andrea, John, Jordan, Emma, and Liam; his sisters, Sharon, Marilyn, Kathy, Deb, Mary, and his brother, Dave; along with two great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and many great friends. According to his wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial was held on July 18, 2020. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the charity of choice. Arrangements are in the care of Lee-Ramsay Funeral Home- Gladwin Chapel.

Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion from Jul. 29 to Aug. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lee-Ramsay Funeral Home
135 N. Silverleaf St.
Gladwin, MI 48624
(989) 426-7751
