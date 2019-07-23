Our loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother, went home to be with his Lord unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at the age of 60. Kenneth P. Wagner was born in Bay City on Dec. 15, 1958, the son of the late Leo and Jeanette (Dowd) Wagner. Ken married Laurie Wegener on October 21, 1978, and she survives him. Ken was an active member of Our Savior Lutheran Church. He enjoyed watching his beloved Lions, Tigers, and University of Michigan sports. In his younger years he enjoyed coaching football and baseball. He enjoyed grilling for family and friends as well as enjoying his time on the lake. Ken worked for BCD travel as a quality specialist.

Surviving besides his wife, Laurie of 40 years are his three children, Jessica (Kevin) Jeske, Kendra Wagner and Matthew Wagner (Katie Reinsch). His beloved grandchildren, Isabella Scott, Wyatt Jeske, Zoe Scott and Grant Jeske; his grand-dog, Hoyt. He is also survived by a brother, Dennis Wagner; mother-in-law, Donna Wegener; brother and sister-in-law, Terry and Gail Wegener; sister and brother-in-law, Cindy and Mark Pajot.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Jeanette Wagner; father-in-law, Marvin Wegener; brother-in-law, Michael Wegener.

Funeral services were conducted by Pastor James Krach on Saturday, July 20, 2019, 11 a.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church, Gladwin, Michigan. Visitation were held on Friday, July 19, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan and on Saturday, July 20, 2019, from 10 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made according to: Our Savior Lutheran Church, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Epilepsy Foundation or Donor's . www.hall-kokotovichfuneralhome.com. Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on July 24, 2019