Kevin E. Devereaux, 63, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at his parent's home with his family at his side following a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Lansing on July 16, 1955 to Gale and Janice (Bigelow) Devereaux. Kevin graduated from Beaverton High School and operated his own drywall company for many years. He enjoyed fishing – especially fly fishing, hunting, going to garage sales, antiquing, camping and was hoping to get out mushroom hunting. ?

He is survived by his four sons, Devin and Brianna Devereaux, William "Willie" Devereaux, Chad Sehlke and Eric Sehlke; grandchildren, Leah, Adaline Kaison Devereaux and Liam Sehlke; his parents, Gale and Janice Devereaux; sisters, Darla and Kim Wilson and Karm and Kent Russell; and a brother, Darin Devereaux.?

A Celebration of his Life will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. from the Grace Christian Church on N-M18 with Mr. Ken Lind presiding. Family will be present at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of services. Those wishing an expression of sympathy are asked to consider a gift to the family. Arrangements are entrusted to Sisson Funeral Home. Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary