Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sisson Funeral Home
135 North Silverleaf Street
Gladwin, MI 48624
(989) 426-7751
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin Devereaux
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin E. Devereaux

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kevin E. Devereaux Obituary
Kevin E. Devereaux, 63, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at his parent's home with his family at his side following a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Lansing on July 16, 1955 to Gale and Janice (Bigelow) Devereaux. Kevin graduated from Beaverton High School and operated his own drywall company for many years. He enjoyed fishing – especially fly fishing, hunting, going to garage sales, antiquing, camping and was hoping to get out mushroom hunting. ?
He is survived by his four sons, Devin and Brianna Devereaux, William "Willie" Devereaux, Chad Sehlke and Eric Sehlke; grandchildren, Leah, Adaline Kaison Devereaux and Liam Sehlke; his parents, Gale and Janice Devereaux; sisters, Darla and Kim Wilson and Karm and Kent Russell; and a brother, Darin Devereaux.?
A Celebration of his Life will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. from the Grace Christian Church on N-M18 with Mr. Ken Lind presiding. Family will be present at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of services. Those wishing an expression of sympathy are asked to consider a gift to the family. Arrangements are entrusted to Sisson Funeral Home.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sisson Funeral Home
Download Now