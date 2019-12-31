|
|
Kolton Lee Blades, 19, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. He was born on Sept. 18, 2000, the son of Robert Blades and Jodi Linton. He was a graduate of Beaverton High School and was a heavy equipment operator for Lang Land Clearing.
Left to cherish Kolton's memory are his mother and step-father, Jodi (Kirk) Linton of Beaverton; father and step-mother, Robert (Holly) Blades of Beaverton; brother, Kody Blades of Beaverton; step-brothers, Alex Linton, Kyle Linton, Gavin Linton all of Montrose, Jamie Hammond of Beaverton; grandparents, Barry and Diane Woodruff of Beaverton, Larry and Mary Snyder of Sanford; aunts, Shari (Mark) Crowell of Beaverton, Stacey Woodruff of Beaverton; along with many extended relatives. He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Duane Blades.
Memorial services for Kolton were held on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, 11 a.m. at the Beaverton Church of the Nazarene. A Memorial Gathering was held on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, from 1-7 p.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Beaverton, Michigan and on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made according to the wishes of the family. www.hallkokotovichfuner
alhome.com.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Jan. 1, 2020