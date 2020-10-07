Kristie Lechner, 67, of Gladwin, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020, at University of Michigan Hospital, Ann Arbor. She was born on September 27, 1953, the daughter of Merle and Virginia (Winter) Middleton in Flint. On January 25, 1975, she was united in marriage to her true love, Lynn "Saus" Lechner in West Branch. He preceded her in death in 2010. She was a homemaker and a faithful member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Jody (Jeff) Grant of Gladwin, Amy (Larry) Miller of Nevada, Sara (Mike) Stenger of Beaverton, and Todd (Ashley) Lechner of Gladwin. Her children blessed her with nine grandchildren, Kody, Xandrea, Ethan, Tessa, Matthew, Adalynn, Shaylin, Harm and Ryan; two great-grandchildren, Archie and Harlin. She is also survived by her siblings, Kathy (Mickey) Raymond, Kim Middleton, Kraig Middleton, Keith (Sandy) Middleton, and Kevin Middleton; mother-in-law, Lois Lechner; sister-in-law, Karen (Doug) Sheehan; brother-in-law, Terry (Deb) Lechner; along with several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband; parents; brother, Kenny; sister, Karen Hollenbeck.
Funeral mass was conducted by Fr. J. Marcel Portelli on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Gladwin. Visitation was held on Monday, October 5, 2020, from 3-8 p.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin. She will be laid to rest at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made according to the wishes of the family. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.