1/1
Kristie Lechner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kristie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kristie Lechner, 67, of Gladwin, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020, at University of Michigan Hospital, Ann Arbor. She was born on September 27, 1953, the daughter of Merle and Virginia (Winter) Middleton in Flint. On January 25, 1975, she was united in marriage to her true love, Lynn "Saus" Lechner in West Branch. He preceded her in death in 2010. She was a homemaker and a faithful member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Jody (Jeff) Grant of Gladwin, Amy (Larry) Miller of Nevada, Sara (Mike) Stenger of Beaverton, and Todd (Ashley) Lechner of Gladwin. Her children blessed her with nine grandchildren, Kody, Xandrea, Ethan, Tessa, Matthew, Adalynn, Shaylin, Harm and Ryan; two great-grandchildren, Archie and Harlin. She is also survived by her siblings, Kathy (Mickey) Raymond, Kim Middleton, Kraig Middleton, Keith (Sandy) Middleton, and Kevin Middleton; mother-in-law, Lois Lechner; sister-in-law, Karen (Doug) Sheehan; brother-in-law, Terry (Deb) Lechner; along with several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband; parents; brother, Kenny; sister, Karen Hollenbeck.
Funeral mass was conducted by Fr. J. Marcel Portelli on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Gladwin. Visitation was held on Monday, October 5, 2020, from 3-8 p.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin. She will be laid to rest at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made according to the wishes of the family. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion from Oct. 7 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home - Gladwin
440 EAST CEDAR AVE
Gladwin, MI 48624
(989) 426-7651
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home - Gladwin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved