Lariann Dawn Hortop entered the arms of Jesus on Tuesday, April, 21, 2020. She was born December 12, 1966 in Pontiac, Michigan to the late Larry and Carol Evoy. She met her husband, Phillip Hortop, while attending Spring Arbor College. The two were married on August 15, 1987 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. They spent their 32 years of marriage serving in ministry in Brown City, Michigan; Spring Arbor, Michigan; Bedford, Indiana; and Gladwin, Michigan. Lariann moved to Gladwin with her family in 2001, where Phillip serves as the senior pastor at the Free Methodist Church.
Lariann worked in the business office at Spring Arbor College and as an after care follow-up specialist at Day and Carter Funeral Home in Bedford, Indiana. She spent many years of her life doing what she was most passionate about, serving as a full time pastor's wife and mother. Lariann made connections with people and was a witness for Jesus everywhere she went. She was a tea connoisseur and a gifted writer, putting together a number of church ministries, programs, monologues, and personal and devotional blogs throughout different chapters in life.
There was an online service that streamed at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 25, 2020 that can be accessed at gladwinfmc.online.church. Family and friends are invited to an in-person celebration of life service on August 14, 2020 at the Gladwin Free Methodist Church at 1 p.m.
Lariann is survived by her beloved husband, Phillip Hortop; son, Caleb (Lindsay) Hortop of Midland; son, Jesse Hortop of Gladwin; step-mother, Grace (José) Carrasco; sister, Connie (Ray) Moeller of Morgantown, West Virginia; 10 nieces and nephews; and seven great nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Larry and Carol Evoy; sister, Cheryl (Douglas) Stevens; and two children that did not make it to full term.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Apr. 29, 2020