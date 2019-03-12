Larry Arthur Aubry Sr., 72, of Gladwin, Michigan passed away at his home with his loving wife by his side on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. He was born in Detroit, Michigan on July 24, 1946, the son of Hebert and Dorothy (Deaven) Aubry. He spent his childhood years living in Redford, Michigan and he then transferred to Walled Lake Central in Walled Lake where he finished high school. He was a veteran of the United States Army, proudly serving his country from 1965-1967 as an Air Traffic Control Operator. His memory will be treasured by his wife of 46 and-a-half years, Irene Aubry of Gladwin; son, Larry Jr. (Alena) Aubry of Waterford, Michigan; daughter, Sherrie (Robert) Tarnoski of Murrieta, California; son, Scott Aubry of Lake Elsinore, California. He was blessed with one fantastic grandson, Kevin Aubry of Waterford; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Hebert and Dorothy Aubry; brother, Don and his wife Barb; sister, Nancy and her husband Jim. He will be dearly missed!

Memorial services may be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com. Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary