Larry Lee Wood, 85, of Gladwin, Michigan passed away after a long illness at Heavenly Homestead in Gladwin on Thursday, March 14, 2019. He was born in Pontiac, Michigan on July 9, 1933 the son of Ferdnit and Naomi (Russell) Wood. Larry was a veteran of the United States Navy, proudly serving his country for 24 years and he was a member of VFW 7303. He had lived in Gladwin County since 1972 and he was employed as a Plant Manager for Gladwin Fuelgas. He loved to bowl.

He will be remembered by his sons, Richard Wood of West Lake Village, CA, Greg (Valerie) Wood of Gladwin. He was blessed with four wonderful grandchildren, Gregory, McCall, Mathew and Austin "A.J."; and two precious great-grandchildren, Ethan and Casey. He will be missed by his brother, Danny (Mary) Wood; and nephew, Dan Wood. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Naomi Wood; parents, Ferdnit and Naomi Wood.

Honoring his wishes, cremation has taken place and memorial services may be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan.