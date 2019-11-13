Home

Laura Jeanette Heisler Obituary
Laura Jeanette Heisler, (Isble) 66, passed away Sept. 29, 2019 at McKenzie Memorial Hospital in Sandusky, Michigan. She was born the daughter of Elaine and Irvin Isble in Flint, Michigan and moved to Gladwin as a young girl. She was a member of the U.S. Merchant Marine and loved her work on the water.
She liked to cook, read, sew, and spend time with friends and family. 
She was preceded in death by her parents; as well as three brothers, Floyd Daniel McDonald, Dean S. Isble, and Michael Isble. She is survived by her children, Becki (Andrew) Willis, Derek J. Isble, Michael I. Isble, Joshua (Jenny) Isble, and Kathryn M. Isble. She was blessed with nineteen grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and one on the way.
Her memorial will be held on Nov. 17, 2019, 4 p.m. at Maplelawn Baptist Church, 124 Maplelawn St. SW, Wyoming, MI.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Pomeroy Funeral Home, Six S. Howard Avenue, Croswell, Michigan 48422. www.pomeroyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Nov. 14, 2019
