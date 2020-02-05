|
|
Laura Lee McDowell, 74, passed into her next life on January 22, 2020 after a valiant fight with lung cancer with her daughter Bonnie and her husband and best friend of 40 years, Kay by her side at home. A private memorial service will be held in the near future with family and friends in their summer home in Michigan. Laura was a lifetime wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. After she retired in 2005 from a career in banking of over 30 years, she just enjoyed life traveling between Michigan and Florida yearly. Laura is survived by her husband, Kay. Her three daughters and their extended family. She held a special place in her heart for all of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Memorials may be directed in Laura's name to the Tidewell Hospice House of Bradenton, Florida.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Feb. 6, 2020