Laura Mae Pike, age 101, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 11, 2020 at North Woods Nursing Center in Farwell, MI. For many years, Laura has shared her Christian faith with family and friends and now will spend eternity with her Lord Jesus Christ.

Laura was born on December 3, 1918 to parents Scott Emerson and Mable Bertha (Stinchcombe) Horn in North Star, MI. She married Walter Joseph Mertens on February 10, 1940 in Angola, Indiana. To this union two sons, Walter Scott Mertens and Gerald Allen Mertens were born. They were married 16 years until Walter's death on May 30, 1956.

On December 7, 1957 Laura married Manville Thomas (Tom) Pike of Gladwin. His two children Tommy and Janee Thomas became part of her family. Laura was married to Tom for more than 46 until his death June 28, 2004.

Along with the death of her two husbands, Laura was preceded in death by her son, Walter S. Mertens; her grandson, Aaron Mertens; and great-granddaughter infant Rachal Carter. She was also preceded in death by four brothers, Thommy Thomas, Larry Horn, Freddie Horn, Clarence Horn; and one sister, Vera Six.

Laura is survived by her son, Gerald (Delores) Mertens of Lake; step-children, Tommy Pike of Tennessee, and Janee Morrison of Punta Gorda, Florida; nine grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren. Further, she is survived by her 98-year-old sister Eunice Ballard of Gladwin. Laura is lovingly survived by many nieces and nephews, many great nieces and nephews, and even great-great-nieces and nephews. While many of her close friends are gone she has had many years of a joyous life and she has accumulated a long list of descendants. Since February 10, 2020 Laura can boast her first set of five "blood generations" of descendants. Laura lived a long life that was filled with many activities and interests. She graduated from Farwell High School then enjoyed many years of attending the annual Auld Lang Syne banquets reminiscing with friends and classmates. Dressing up and having every hair in place made each event in her life very special. In earlier years Laura and husband, Walter, lived in Detroit moving to Farwell in the mid 1940s. She loved to dance, played on bowling leagues, and worked in the family owned "live" bait shop in Farwell.

Laura later moved to Gladwin with husband Tom where she worked in a bakery. She and Tom became avid about archery shooting and Laura bagged three white tail deer when she was in her 70s! They loved to ride motor cycles, snowmobiles, and go spear fishing into her early 80s. Their active life extended to senior citizen meals, DAV meetings and numerous functions at The Free Methodist Church in Gladwin. In answer to Laura's prayers, Tom accepted Jesus into his heart and their adventurous life became even happier and more exciting serving the Lord together.

Laura loved watching red cardinals, hummingbirds, butterflies, and counting the blossoms on her huge red geraniums. Her favorite color was purple; but she liked yellow cars and the moon. She was known for being very punctual or better yet; "early." At age 90 Laura was quoted at her party by saying "I'm just a kid!" Indeed she was, as she lived to 101.

