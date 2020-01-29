|
Lawrence C. Botsford Sr., 74, of Gladwin, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loved ones. He was born on September 16, 1945, the son of Mortimer and Adele (Stacharski) Botsford in Detroit. He was united in marriage to Patricia Murney on October 12, 2002, in Gladwin. He was employed for 37 years as a Journeyman for Sheet Metal Workers Local 292 in Auburn Hills until his retirement. He has lived in Gladwin since 2000, previously residing in Rochester Hills. He was a member of Gladwin Eagles Aerie 3292. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 17 years, Patricia Murney Botsford of Gladwin; children, David (Jackie) Botsford, Lisa (Dan) Wright, Lawrence (Michelle) Botsford Jr., and Cassie (Jamie) Carter; stepchildren, Margaret "Peggy" (Marc) Brill and Joseph (Michelle) Marth; 13 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Rosemary. Honoring his wishes, cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time. Any memorial contributions may be made to the family. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. www.hallkoko tovichfuneralhome.com
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Jan. 30, 2020