Obituary Condolences Flowers Leanna (Snelenberger) Webber, 76, of Gladwin, Michigan, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, peacefully in her sleep with her husband by her side. She was born Feb. 11, 1943 in Saginaw, Michigan the daughter of the late Maurice (Kenny) and Annabelle (Elmore) Snelenberger. Leanna married Robert Webber on Aug. 24, 1992 in Traverse City, Michigan on the East Bay Beach. They were both raised in Saginaw where they were childhood neighbors up until their late teens. They moved to Gladwin, Secord Lake area in 1993.

Leanna graduated from Saginaw High School Class of 1961 and went on to work at St. Mary's Hospital where she completed two years of nursing school and training. She worked as a Nurse for approximately 10 years at St. Mary's before going to work for Dr. Scott as both a nurse and heading up his office staff for 10 years. She then joined Allen Home Care as a visiting nurse, which shortly afterwards became Heartland Home Health Care. She worked out of the Bay City office until her retirement. Leanna loved her job of taking care of patients. Leanna also loved fast cars, boats, snowmobiles, and just being outside in all seasons. She was an avid snowmobiler and boater. She also loved laying out in the sun getting a tan, listening to great country music, and reading books with her husband Bobby. Leanna enjoyed spending a lot of premium time with family, friends, and loved ones, having bon fires, singing, playing cards, and going out dancing. She had a laugh that everybody enjoyed listening to and saying, "I'll have whatever she's drinking"!

Surviving besides her husband, Robert is son, Robb (Anita) Webber; daughters, Mariann (Webber) Hlavacek, Jennifer (Webber) Nelson and husband Keith, Colette (Compau) Gallagher and husband Steve; son, Perry (Sandy) Compau, and son Rick Compau. Grandchildren, Jacob and Hannah Penney, Calvin and Rachel Webber, Brandon and Noel Webber, Blake Webber, Zackary, Riley, and Maggie Nelson, Jacob Compau, Lia and Hunter Gallagher; and many nieces and nephews. Sister, Ladeea (Dale) Kellogg; brother, Vernon (Barb) Snelenberger, Darryl Snelenberger. Sisters-in-law, Rose King and Alice Wesolek. She was preceded in death by brother, Jeff Snelenberger; sister-in-law, Mary Lou May; and parents-in-law, Walter and Luella Webber.

Honoring Leanna's wishes cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Mar. 6, 2019