Leo Coleman, 98, of Gladwin, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at The Brook of Gladwin. He was born in Coleman, Michigan, on June 12, 1921, the son of Jesse and Ellen (Horden) Coleman. He was a veteran of the United States Army Air Corps, proudly serving his country during World War II. On Feb. 11, 1944, he was united in marriage to his true love, Isabel Black in Amarillo, Texas. She preceded him in death in 2010. He was owner/operator of F & L Ford in Gladwin from 1962-1979 and later Coleman Asphalt in Gladwin until his retirement. He was an avid golfer and devout member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus 5280 in Gladwin.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Timothy (Sharon) Coleman of Coleman, Margot DeAman of Gladwin, Christine (D. Steven) Waugh of Gladwin, Mary Sullivan of Gladwin, Lisa Coleman of Gladwin and Robert Coleman (Regina West Coleman) of Gladwin. His children blessed him with 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Eileen Gardner of Brighton; several nieces and nephews; special friend, Mary Griffore; and the Library Club friends. He is preceded in death by his wife, Isabel; parents; sons-in-law, James DeArman and David Sullivan; and grandsons, Christian Coleman and Jesse Waugh.
Funeral mass in honor of Mr. Coleman will be conducted by Fr. Marcel Portelli on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Gladwin, Michigan. Visitation was held on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. He will be laid to rest at Old Calvary Cemetery, Midland, Michigan. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be considered to Heartland Hospice. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Nov. 5, 2019