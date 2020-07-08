Leo Russell Hale, age 69, passed away on May 14, 2020 at his home in Beaverton. He is survived by his wife, Florence; two children, Leo Edward (Eddie) of Houghton Lake and Jodie Barnes of Coleman; three step-children, Katherine Stockton of Bellevue, NE, Christopher Walter of Huston, TX and Randall Walter of Beaverton; four sisters, Mrs. Donald Hogenbaugh (Barbara), Mrs. Jess Dale (Helene), Mrs. R.C. Brubaker (Bea) and Mrs. John Slaughter (Judy).

He was preceded in death by his parents Vern and Dorothy Hale; two brothers, William and Rickie Hale; three step-children, Steven, David and Joseph Walter; one son-in-law, Randall Barnes. Funeral arraignments are incomplete at this time.

