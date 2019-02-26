Home

Leona J. McKinley

Leona J. McKinley Obituary
Leona J. McKinley, 82, of Beaverton, MI passed away Feb. 23, 2019 in Alma. She was born on July 4, 1936 the daughter of Frederick and Lottie (Shaff) Cummings in Detroit, MI. On July 30, 1960, she married William McKinley in Hartland, MI. He preceded her in death in 1993. Leona was an operator for Michigan Bell, then becoming a bus driver for Hartland School District. Upon moving to Beaverton, she became a bus driver there, along with becoming the transportation supervisor for Beaverton Rural Schools. She then returned to driving a bus again, before her retirement. She loved playing piano and the organ. However, slot machines were one of her favorites.
Leona is survived by her nephew, Michael Cummings of Houghton Lake; special friends, Vern and Sherry Corlew of Beaverton; her children, William, Randall (Laura) and Mitchell McKinley; along with several grand and great-grand-children. Leona also has three daughters-in-law. Besides her husband she was also preceded in death by her son, Michael; parents; two brothers and two sisters.
Funeral services will take place on Saturday, March 2 at 11 a.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, 430 S. Ross St. Beaverton, Michigan. Visitation will take place on Friday, March 1 from 2-9 p.m. also at the funeral home. Arrangements in care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home Beaverton, Michigan. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Feb. 27, 2019
