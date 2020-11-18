1/1
Leroy Roger Knoertzer
1939 - 2020
Leroy Roger Knoertzer was born October 22, 1939 to Lawrence and Majorie Knoertzer in Wheeler, MI. Leroy was married to his High School sweetheart Jackie Watson for over 60 years. Along with his wife, he is survived by his five children, Diane (Larry) Haggart, Dean Knoertzer, Linda (Kip) Meeker, Don Knoertzer and Kurt (Jamie) Knoertzer. Also nine grandchildren, Lelah (Leroy) Langworthy, Katie (Michael) Morford, Meigen (Jeff) Bouman, Kristen Knoertzer, Jessica Knoertzer, Kelsey (Erik) Graham, Jodi (Garret) Doyle, Jordan Knoertzer, TK Knoertzer; and seven great-grandchildren.
Leroy was employed by Brown Machine in Beaverton, MI for 36 years in various departments. He lead an active and full life, with passion for dancing with his wife, hunting, fishing, camping, fast pitch softball, coaching little league and umpiring. He was a talented wood worker and could fix just about anything.
Leroy was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Donald and Willard Knoertzer. Throughout his life's adventures he made friends wherever he went and always loved a good joke. He will be greatly missed by all.
Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.

Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion from Nov. 18 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home - Gladwin
440 EAST CEDAR AVE
Gladwin, MI 48624
(989) 426-7651
