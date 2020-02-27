|
|
LeVern Quick, 85, of Beaverton, passed away surrounded by his loved ones on Saturday, February 22, 2020. He was born on February 4, 1935, the son of Harold and Mary (Pittenger) Quick in Holly. He was united in marriage to his true love Mary Quick on December 3, 1954, in Pontiac. They shared 65 wonderful years of marriage. LeVern was employed by George Fischer Foundry Systems in Holly as a welder and fabricator until his retirement. He loved the great outdoors and especially taking care of his gardens.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Mary Quick of Beaverton; children, Harold (Maryann) Quick of Gaines, Debbie McBride of Beaverton, Sarah Caswell of Beaverton, Joe (Sheryl Hebert) Quick of Gladwin, Ruth (Arnold) Bennett of Beaverton, and Clair (Cindy) Quick of Holly. His children blessed him with 13 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, Jerry Quick of Coleman, Charles Quick of Posen, Elaine Talbot of Flint, and Jeanette Woodworth of Gladwin.
He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Joyce and Rosemary.
Honoring his wishes cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time. Arrangements in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Beaverton, Michigan. www.hallkokotovich funeralhome.com.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Feb. 28, 2020