Linda Birgel


1937 - 2020
Linda Birgel Obituary
Linda Birgel, 82, of Gladwin, passed away suddenly on Friday, February 21, 2020, at Mid Michigan Medical Center, Midland. She was born on August 6, 1937, the daughter of Lewis and Beulah (Greathouse) Irvin in Webster, West Virginia. On May 26, 1956, she was united in marriage to her true love Donald Birgel in Overpeck, Ohio. Together they shared 63 years of marriage. She was employed as a treasurer for the Sheriff Department for many years until her retirement. After retirement always staying active in her community, Linda served as Grout Township Clerk from 2004 to recently and also was a board member for Region 7 for Council on Aging. Her greatest enjoyment was her love for her family, especially her grandchildren and her cats.
She is survived by her husband, Donald Birgel of Gladwin; son, David Birgel of Gladwin; four grandchildren, Sarah, Bradley, Ian, and Samantha; four great-grandchildren, Brody, Carley, Quinton, and Zoe. She is preceded in death by her parents, and son, John Birgel.
Honoring her wishes cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Feb. 28, 2020
