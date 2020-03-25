Home

Linda Lee Day


1951 - 2020
Linda Lee Day Obituary
Miss Day, 68, of Mio, Michigan passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Gladwin Pines following a brief illness. She was born in Garden City, Michigan on May 7, 1951 to the late James and Dorothy (LeVaseur) Day. Linda was an avid fisherman and enjoyed being on the water. She was a former employee of Jay's Fruit Market, Standish.
She is survived by her siblings, Nora Tucker, Frank and Theresa Day and Norm and Janice Day; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her two brothers, James Day and Dennis Day.
Honoring her wishes cremation has taken place and no services are planned. Arrangements are entrusted to Lee-Ramsay Funeral Home-Gladwin Chapel.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Mar. 25, 2020
