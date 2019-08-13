|
|
Lloyd Jr. Umphrey, 58, of Beaverton, Michigan, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019. He was born on Feb. 20, 1961, the son of Lloyd Umphrey and Dorothy (Young) Umphrey, in Midland. Lloyd was a very independent man. Lloyd was a very private man who enjoyed his independence. He was always tinkering with mechanics from radios, televisions or anything with a motor. Even with no formal training, his skills could fix about anything. Lloyd also enjoyed the outdoors and his long bike rides.
Left to cherish his memory are his son, Marcus Umphrey of Beaverton; grandson, Connor Umphrey; brothers, Raymond (Vicki) Umphrey of Grove, OK, Robert (Lois) Umphrey of Ardmore, OK, Kelly (Connie) Umphrey of Sperry, OK; along with numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Mark Umphrey, Richard Umphrey; and sister, Vanda Berry.
Memorial services will be conducted on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, 7 p.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Beaverton, Michigan. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until the time of service. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Aug. 14, 2019