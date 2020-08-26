1/1
Lorene York
Lorene York, currently of Gladwin, but a long time resident of Flushing, Michigan, and later Spring Arbor, Michigan went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the age of 90. Lorene was born October 15, 1929 in Welland, Ontario to Earl and Lillian (Peach) Fidler. She completed nurses' training through The Mack Training School for Nurses at St. Catharines General Hospital in St. Catharines, Ontario and received her RN on September 11, 1951. Eighteen days later she married Eugene A. York and moved to Michigan where they lived happily together for 62 years. She became a US Citizen in 1958 and continued her nursing career while raising two children.
She is survived by her daughter, Karen (Richard) Smith; four grandchildren, Susan Smith (Martin Warin), Daniel (Megan) Smith, Mark (Felicia) York, and Christopher York; seven great-grandchildren, Trevor and Evelyn Smith, Isabella, Matilda, Michael York, and Skyler and Emma Rose York; two brothers, Tom and Keith Fidler; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, David York; her parents; and her sister, Carole Fidler.
Lorene was devoted to her family and provided an example of faithfulness in good times and bad, guided by her quiet steadfast faith. She enjoyed reading, working puzzles, and travel. She will be buried next to her husband in Spring Arbor Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Lee-Ramsay Gladwin Chapel. Condolences may be made sent to www.Ramsaygroupfs.com.

Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion from Aug. 26 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
August 25, 2020
Karen, despite many years, I remember your mom as being very kind to your friends. During this difficult time, I send wishes for strength and peace.
Julianne Johnston Schmidt
Acquaintance
