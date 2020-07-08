Lori Lee Pepper, 60, of Gladwin, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020. She was born on April 17, 1960 in Detroit, Michigan and lived in Gladwin since 1994. She enjoyed the local favorites such as dining at Family Diner, Chee Peng and trips to Dollar General. She always enjoyed spending time with her parents and brother. Lori also enjoyed traveling with her family and was a lifetime supporter of the World Wildlife Foundation (WWF). She was passionate and hopeful to see a better world. Lori lived with Multiple Sclerosis, but was always the epitome of resilience.
She was a very proud mother of her two surviving children, Andrew and Allison. She will be laid to rest in Swan Creek Township Cemetery in Ohio on Friday July 10, 2020. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.
A memorial fund with The Society of Multiple Sclerosis was created in her honor and donations can be made online. Search on The National Multiple Sclerosis Society website for a Memorial Fund titled, "In Memory of Lori Pepper."