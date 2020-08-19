On Saturday, August 15, 2020, Lorraine Miller, 87, unexpectedly passed away in the comfort of her apartment at The Brook of Gladwin. She was born Jan. 15, 1933 in Mayville, MI to the late Carl and Vera (Ilene) Middleton.

Upon graduation from high school, Lorraine attended God's Bible School and College in Cincinnati, OH where she met John whom she married in Caro, MI on July 3, 1954 going on to enjoy 61 years of marriage. After moves to Owosso and Pulaski, John and Lorraine settled in Gladwin, MI in 1972 where she earned her Master's Degree in Education from MSU and retired from Gladwin Community Schools after teaching first grade for 26 years.

Lorraine's talents and passion for her heavenly father and for music led her to playing the piano in worship at the Gladwin Church of the Nazarene at every opportunity. During the week she also enjoyed reading, working with her multitude of flowers and bushes in the yard, walking, and visiting with friends and neighbors. Selling at flea markets with John was one of her favorite adventures until his death December 13, 2015.

Lorraine is survived by her children, Phil (Terry) Miller, Paula (Brian) Ross, and Aaron Miller; her grandchildren, Ryan (Ziena) Miller, Caity Miller, Bradley (Abbie) Ross, Jonathon Ross, Valeria Miller, Andrew McMillan and Erica Good; her great-grandson, Jacob Miller. She is also survived by her brothers and sisters, including Roy (Genevieve) Middleton, Arnold (Linda) Middleton, Esther Vaughan, Clare Middleton, and Elaine (Jerry) Fuller as well as many nieces and nephews.

A short graveside service will be held Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Highland Cemetery in Gladwin, MI with Pastor Mark Boyce presiding. Flowers may be sent to Lee-Ramsay Funeral Home-Gladwin Chapel. Those wishing a monetary expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Gladwin Animal Shelter.

