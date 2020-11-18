Lou Paul Genta, age 75, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at his home in Alger, MI. He was born on August 15, 1945 in Detroit, MI to Paul and Helen (Orlich) Genta. Lou lived in the Gladwin/Alger area for most of the last 40 years, and was formerly of Roseville, MI. He was the owner of Volkswagon Motor Werks in Detroit and Nor Pro Landscaping in Sugar Springs.
Lou proudly served in the United States Army from 1966-1969 and was stationed in Germany. He was a member of the Eagles FOE #4121 on Secord Lake. Lou lived his life to the fullest, enjoying many adventurous activities, including white water rafting, water skiing (barefoot!), dune buggies, drag racing and motorcycles. Later in life, Lou, along with his wife, Denice, enjoyed lake life and cruising classic car shows throughout Michigan. Lou adored his family, loved spending time with his nine grandchildren, and truly appreciated being surrounded by good friends.
Lou is survived by his daughters, Kimberly (Desmond) Orr of Chicago, IL, Nicole (Dirk) Loveland of Rochester Hills, MI and Amy (Raymond) Crawford of Park Ridge, IL; grandchildren, Alexis Orr, Sydney Orr, Sierra Orr, Hannah Loveland, Luke Loveland, Michael (Julie) Crawford, Haley Crawford, Helen Crawford and Katherine Crawford; first wife and loving friend, Nancy Genta; cousin, Tom Palermo, who he loved like a brother; and beloved pets, Max (dog) and Tommy (cat). He is preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Denice Brogan Genta.
Per his wishes, cremation has taken place. A veteran service will be held at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, MI at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Ogemaw County Humane Society, 1367 S. M-33, West Branch, MI 48661 or to the Wounded Warrior Project www.woundedwarriorproject.org.
Arrangements were handled by Steuernol & McLaren Funeral Home in West Branch. www.steuernolmclaren.com.